Is Lasya The Highest Paid Contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

The reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has returned for the fourth time. BB Telugu Season 4 premiered on Star Maa on September 6th. A total of 16 contestants stepped into BB house. Now, the makers are facing a lot of criticism for roping social media stars as contestants and the BB show lovers expressed dissatisfaction over this season's contestants.

Now, the topic of discussion is about the remuneration. It is very easy to guess, who is drawing the fat pay cheque in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. It is none other than Anchor Lasya Manjunath who became popular in Telugu states with ‘Something Special’ show. She has a decent fan following amongst the TV viewers.

According to reports, the makers wanted Lasya so much to be on the show and she is the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Reports claim that she is being paid a whopping amount of Rs 1 lakh per day as long as she stays in the house. She came to entertain all of us by leaving her two years son Daksh. She deserves the best remuneration compared to other contestants. An official confirmation about Lasya's remuneration is yet to be made. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.