Anasuya's Darja Opens To Tremendous Response: Says Producers

Gorgeous beauty Anasuya Bharadwaj is basking in the success of her recent outing—Darja. The film has earned glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. Anasuya fans can't stop gushing about the film. Sunil has also won the hearts of the audience thanks to his performance as a strict police officer in Darja.

We hear the film has collected a decent amount on its opening day at the box office. The official figures are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Manwhile, Maa P.S.S Entertainments has thanked the audience for supporting the film. They have stated that several celebrities called them to appreciate the film—be it songs or fights. Darja has all the ingredients of a commercial potboiler. The movie is an out and out commercial entertainer which caters to all sections of the audience.

The makers have urged the audience to watch the film in theatres to make the film a big hit. The movie is directed by Saleem Malik and produced by Siva Sankar Paidipati, Shade Studios

