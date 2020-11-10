'Dear Comrade' hero, actor Vijay Deverakonda shared the trailer of 'Middle Class Melodies', a film featuring his brother Anand Deverakonda in the lead on Tuesday. By the looks of it, the film which is touted to be a comedy drama, comes across as a clean and complete family entertainer.

A realistic film directed by debutante Vinod Ananthoju, the film has Varsha Bollamma in the female lead and is scheduled to be released on November 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the Trailer here:

The trailer, which already got 10 lakhs views within four hours of its release, shows the life of a middle class boy trying to break away from his father's tiffin centre business and make it big on his own. What happens on the way seems to be the crux of the film.

Anand proved himself as a 'realistic' actor in a period film titled ''Dorasani' , where he debuted along with Jeevitha-Rajasekhar's daughter Shivatmika. The film, which portrays the Telangana feudal system, ends in a tragedy. Though not a commercial hit, the film was well acclaimed for its camera work, poetic making and pleasant music.

Interestingly, 'Middle Class Melodies' is a film set in Andhra and we see Anand Deverakonda speak the Krishna region dialect after the Telangana slang in 'Doarasani'. He seems to develop a penchant for more realistic films when compared to his flamboyant brother Vijay Deverakonda.