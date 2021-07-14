Anand Deverakonda's HIGHWAY Goes To Sets

Popular Cinematographer KV Guhan's upcoming Directorial 'Highway' is starring Young Hero Anand Deverakonda. This is a Road movie with an interesting touch of a psycho crime thriller backdrop which carries a tagline 'A Nerve-wracking Ride Story'. Producer Venkat Talari who is known as a tasteful producer with his first film 'Chuttalabbayi' itself which turned out to be a huge success. Now he is making 'Highway' as Production No:2 under his Sree Iswarya Lakshmi Movies banner.

The film was recently launched in a big manner. Manasa Radhakrishnan, who became popular as a front runner for a Pawan Kalyan's film is playing as a heroine in this film. The regular shoot of 'Highway' began in Hyderabad. Announcing the commencement of shoot, team has released a new still from the film. The new poster featuring Anand Deverakonda and Manasa Radhakrishna looks impressive and the young couple looks absolutely adorable in the still.

Producer Venkat Talari said, " We are making 'Highway' as a psycho crime thriller starring Anand Deverakonda in Guhan gari Direction in our banner Sree Iswarya Lakshmi Movies banner. We are making this film with high technical values on a grand scale. Anand Deverakonda and Manasa Radhakrishnan are playing the lead roles. Popular actors will feature in other important roles. We will announce cast details soon. 'Highway' will surely become a successful thrilling movie."

Director KV Guhan said, " This is my third film as a Director. It is a Psycho Crime Thriller with a Highway backdrop. The film will be much advanced technically. Simon K. King's music will be a special attraction in this film."

