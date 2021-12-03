Anand Deverakonda's Highway Concept Posters Out

Young and Promising hero Anand Deverakonda scored grand success wit 'Pushpaka Vimanam' recently. His upcoming Psycho Crime Thriller with director KV Guhan is titled ‘Highway'. Anand Deverakonda appears in a completely different look in this film. Malayali beauty Manasa Radha Krishnan is the female lead. North Star Entertainment is presenting this film. Venkat Talari is producing the movie under Sree Iswarya Lakshmi movies banner as Production No 2.

Noted Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee who shot to fame with Mirzapur, Paatal Lok series is playing a crucial role and Bollywood hot beauty Saiyami Kher is playing an important role in this film.

‘Highway' shot in beautiful locations of Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka. The Post-production work of the movie is in full swing. Movie promotions are going to kick-start soon. On this occasion, the makers unveiled brand new concept posters which are quite impressive.

Producer Venkat Talari said: Director KV Guhan who scored a super hit with ‘118’ is directing this film in an intriguing manner. Anand Deverakonda and Manasa Radha Krishnan are playing the lead roles in our film ‘Highway'. Bollywood actors Abhishek Banerjee and Saiyami Kher play important roles. We are making this film in a grand way without any compromise.

Director KV Guhan said: The story revolves around four different people without any connection in ‘Highway’. It’s a seat edge thriller with a complete highway backdrop. The movie will be of Technically high standards.

Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Manasa Radha Krishnan, Abhishek Banerjee, Saiyami Kher