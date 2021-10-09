Anand Deverakonda Wraps Up Highway

Young hero Anand Deverakonda is gearing up to make a comeback to entertain all of us with his forthcoming flick, titled 'Highway'. The makers of the movie have shared a few pictures on social media after they wrapped up the film shoot. The film is directed by KV Guhan. Highway is touted to be a psychological crime thriller.

The thriller film also introduces Malayalam actor Manasa Radhakrishnan as the female lead opposite Anand Deverakonda. 'Highway' comes with the tagline 'A nerve-wracking ride journey', which hints at a thriller storyline.

Producer Venkat Talari, who also bankrolled the movie ‘Chuttalabbayi’, is financing ‘Highway’ as Production No: 2 under his banner Sree Iswarya Lakshmi Movies.

The makers shared a few interesting things about the film. Highway producer Venkat Talari stated that they are producing a different film under their banner and are proud about coming with a new concept movie. They are hoping the audience would love it. The highway has been generating quite a buzz since it was announced. Currently, the film is heading for post-production. The film has been shot across Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Director KV Guhan spoke about the film saying ‘Highway is going to be a new thriller for the audience. It is tipped to be crime thriller. We are going to share some crazy updates about the film, shortly. The film will incorporate advanced technical expertise.