Anand Devarakonda's Second Film To Release Directly On OTT!

Vijay Devarakonda made a name for himself as talented young actor with Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam film's success has put him on a big pedestal as youth icon.

His brother, Anand Devarakonda, inspired by his brother's success, made his acting debut with the film, Dorasani. The movie failed impress audiences while critics did not bash the movie, entirely.

After taking all sorts of feedback into his stride, Anand decided to go for a contemporary subject as his second film. He will be seen playing the role of a middle class boy from a regular Andhra middle class family.

The movie is titled as Middle Class Melodies. Vinod Anantoju is debuting with this film as a director. Movie team planned for a huge release around June, July period under normal circumstances.

They have even completed all the production and post production works. After long deliberation producer of the film, Venigalla Anand Prasad, has decided to release the film on OTT platforms. Movie could premiere on a popular OTT giant in November.

Varsha Bollamma is playing the leading lady role in the film. Janardhan Pasumarthi wrote the story and dialogues for the film.