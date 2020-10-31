This Contestant Will Be Eliminated In Eighth Week Eviction?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has turned out to be an interesting show. Bigg Boss show lovers wait for Saturday and Sunday's episodes as there will be an elimination process. Lasya, Monal, Ariyana, Akhil, Mehaboob and Amma Rajasekhar have been nominated for this week's eviction. Among all, Amma Rajasekhar's name is doing the rounds that he could be the next person to step out of the house this weekend. It was Divi who was eliminated in last week and Samantha was seen as the host for Dasara special episode.

According to reliable sources, Mehaboob, Monal and Amma Rajasekhar are in danger zone. Mehaboob and Monal are turning the show interesting with their bitter fights in the house. So, there are chances for them to survive in the house. Among all nominated contestants, chances for Amma Rajasekhar being evicted from the house are more when compared to other contestants. Amma Rajasekhar is a very strong contestant in the house and his aggressive behavior towards the other contestants made him to be in the news. Recently, Amma Rajasekhar had a clash with Ariyana for making Monal Gajjar as the new ration manger of this week. Amma Rajasekhar comments on Ariyana hasn’t gone well with the audience. So, most of the people are predicting that Amma Rajasekhar will leave the house this weekend. The chances of Amma Rajasekhar getting eliminated from the game seem higher than other nominated contestants. Who do you think will get evicted from the house?