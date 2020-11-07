Amma Rajasekhar Overtakes Monal In Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most entertaining shows in Telugu states. The show is running in full swing and show lovers are loving it. It wouldn’t be a crime if we said that show organizers might have their favourite contestants in the house and they might be trying to save him as well as they are also giving more screen space to them. Most of the celebrities choose Bigg Boss as a big platform to prove their talent. During the process, they may also lose their image amongst the audience. As you all know, the show is will be scrutinized in 24*7 but makers will telecast only one-hour episodes.

In current season, Abhijeet, Monal, Akhil, Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar could be show organizers favourite contestants. If you are an avid follower of the show, then you must have noticed this. The latest news is doing the rounds show organizers might have shifted their focus towards Amma Rajasekhar. For the past few weeks, it was Monal who was getting more screen space which was more than half an hour in every episode. The makers used to highlight her love track with Abhijeet and Akhil. This week, they seem to have shifted focus on Amma Rajasekhar and they have been giving more footage to him from Monday to last night. The latest report claims that Amma Rajasekhar has taken Monal limelight on him. Indirectly, show organizers are supporting as he is generating massive TRP with verbal spat and bitter fights with the inmates. The makers of the show could be thinking to eliminate Monal due to her the show received a lot of flak on social media. It is said on social media that Monal Gajjar is likely to get eliminated this weekend.

It is worth mentioning that Abhijeet who has been nominated for this week eviction is believed to be saved from eviction, as per the sources