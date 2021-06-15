Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Mohan Babu Success With Son of India 

Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Tuesday and expressed wishes to veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu for the latter's much-awaited movie 'Son of India'. The makers have released the first single 'Jaya Jaya Mahavira' from the movie which is sung by Rahul Nambiar.

“Two greats of Indian Cinema .. Veteran Telugu Actor M Mohan Babu & maestro Sri Ilayaraja come together to pay homage in an ode to the valour of Lord Ram in a song ‘Raghuveera Gadhyam’ .. the film ’SON of INDIA’ My best wishes(sic)," Amitabh tweeted.

T 3937 - Two greats of Indian Cinema .. Veteran Telugu Actor M Mohan Babu & maestro Sri Ilayaraja come together to pay homage in an ode to the valour of Lord Ram in a song ‘Raghuveera Gadhyam’ .. the film ’SON of INDIA’

My best wishes .. నా శుభాకాంక్షలు🙏🏼https://t.co/9HSMAsDMUM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 15, 2021

'Jaya Jaya Mahavira' is a devotional song about Lord Venkateswara Swamy featuring Mohan Babu. The lyrical video has a wide range of emotions and the visual effects are delightful.

Mohan Babu, who was last seen in Suriya's 'Aakasame Nee Haddu Ra' as Bhaktavatsalam Naidu, had earned him good fame. The veteran also is a part of ‘Shaakuntalam', a mythological drama being directed by Gunasekhar starring Samantha Akkineni.