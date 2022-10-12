Amitabh Bachchan Glimpse Of Project K Is Out

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling Bollywood for more than five decades. Yesterday, it was Amitabh Bachchan's birthday and celebrities and fans from across the globe greeted him. Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of films lined up in his kitty, but project K of him is one of the most awaited films of the year.

The film features Rebel star Prabhas in the lead role. The makers of Project K unleashed a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted the poster and captioned it "A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us @SrBachchan sir – Team #ProjectK (Sic)”.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady in the film. The film marks her debut in Tollywood.