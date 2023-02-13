Amigos First Weekend Collections

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Amigos seems to be barely surviving at the box office. Kalyan Ram's Amigos was a solo release last week in theatres. The film also got mixed reviews from all quarters.

Amigos makers also celebrated the film's success on its release. We hear from our sources that the film is facing rejection at the box office. Amigos is estimated to have collected Rs 6 cr at the box office.

The film's first weekend collections could be around Rs cr plus. The figures are not officially confirmed from the makers' end. However, the official figures of Amigos are yet to be revealed.

Indian films hourly gross at 7 pm PST on Saturday in USA 🇺🇸 #Pathaan: $405,463 (466 loc)

Total: $15,632,004#Amigos: $36,723 (175 loc)

Total: $130,861#WriterPadmabhushan: $18,910 (59 loc)

Total: $331,773 — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) February 12, 2023

Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy.Ashika Ranganathan is seen as the female lead in the film.