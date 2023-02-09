Amigos First Day Collection Prediction

Kalyan Ram is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Amigos. The film trailer, teaser, and poster received a thumping response from all quarters. Just a day left for the film to hit the big screens.

The film has been making the headlines for its advance booking, the bookings to Amigos is said to be promising. The film is collected Rs 3 cr plus on opening day at the box office. These are just estimated figures, the film could collect more or less than the expected figure.

Talking about Amigos, the action thriller is directed by Rajendar Reddy. Ashika Ranganath will be seen as the female lead in the film. Amigos is produced by Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023.