Amigos First Day Collection

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Amigos has taken a flying start at the box office. The film was released in theatres on February 10, 2023. There is no competition for the film at the box office.

Amigos met with mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. Talking about the collections, Amigos has managed to earn Rs 2 cr on opening day at the box office.

There is a possibility for the film to collect double-digit figures this weekend. On the other hand, Amigos collected $46,158 at the USA box office. We shall update area-wise collections of Amigos in detail. Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy.

Besides Kalyan Ram, the film also includes Ashika Ranganath, Bhramaji, Saptagiri, and others in key roles.

