Amid Rumours of Divorce From Husband Chaitanya Akkineni, Samantha Announces Career Break: Report

There is no need to give any introduction to Samantha as she is one of the most sough-after actors in Tollywood. She has worked with all the A-list actors in Tollywood right from Mahesh Babu to Ram Charan.

Now, there's a huge buzz doing the rounds that all is not well between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, they are said to heading for divorce, although we are not convinced as they are the 'it' couple in T town setting relationship goals to fans and peers in the industry.

A while back, Samantha changed her instagram profile name, she removed Akkineni from her name. This has given rise to speculations that there could be trouble in Samantha-Chaitanya's paradise.

A gossip website even reported that Chaitanya is not in the best of his moods of late which has become a hot buzz in the industry and set tongues wagging on social media. He is said to be avoiding calls of producers and directors citing family issues. However, we are not concluding anything yet as we know that actors at times change their profile names to promote their movies. Samantha changing her profile name to just S could also be because of her upcoming movie Shakuntalam being directed by Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi fame. So guess we should not read too much into just one move and draw such hasty, ridiculous inferences. Besides, it's their personal life.

Now, amid the divorce rumours we came across an interview of the actress which we thought was interesting. Samantha won the best Actor award in the Female category at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for her role of Raji in the hugely famous Indian Web series, 'The Family Man 2. Yes, she made her digital debut with The Family Man 2. Samantha's performance earned rave reviews from critics and public alike. During an interview with Anupama Chopra, Sam talked about the controversy that once surrounded her character 'Raji' in 'The Family Man: Season 2'. When asked about the rumours about her films with Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan, the actress said, "I haven't signed any film for now and I am planning to take a break for few months."

However, she added that she might be headed for a sabbatical.

"In 11 years I haven't taken a break, and I think actors need to take some time off, otherwise I am scared that maybe I am burned out," she added.

Further, she clarified that the break won't be for long and she will be back.

So guys, no need to jump the gun. Just wait and watch for all you know samchai may give good news soon. Let's be positive, yeah?