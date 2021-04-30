Amazon's Irresistible Deal Made Dil Raju Agree For Vakeel Saab Early Digital Release?

Telugu top producer Dil Raju is in a happy space as he was the producer of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab which hit theatres recently. The film did pretty well at the box office.

The movie has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video since last night which. Actually, it is learnt that Vakeel Saab digital rights were bagged by Zee5 for a fancy price.

Audience and fans thought the film would be streaming on Zee5. The makers of the movie threw a surprise by announcing that the film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video which is one of the OTT platforms in India. Currently, Pawan’s Vakeel Saab is streaming on Zee5 and Prime Video.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Dil Raju is said to have got a fancy deal from Prime Video for the early release of Vakeel Saab. There’s no official confirmation how much Dil Raju got paid from Prime Video for early release of the film

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and it features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Anaya Pandey in lead roles. Vakeel Saab has created a massive record on Prime Video, as per the buzz on social media.