Amazon Prime Video Confirms Paagal Digital Premiere Rights

Hyderabad: Amazon Prime Video today announced the premiere of the Telugu romantic comedy Paagal on 3rd September in India and across 240 countries and territories. Directed by debutante director Naresh Kuppili, the film is headlined by Vishwak Sen renowned for his portrayals in films like Falaknuma Das, Ee Nagaraniki Emaind and Hit, along with Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha in the lead roles.

Following its theatrical release last month, Paagal is headed for an early digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, adding further value to the Telugu content slate on the service.

Set in Visakhapatnam, the film centers around Prem, a flamboyant young man, who out of despair following his mother’s demise sets out to seek the love of his life. His quest however leads him to multiple women, he falls for until the cupid truly strikes and brings along with it challenges Prem hadn’t bargained for. What lies ahead is a volley of sequences replete with drama, humour and quirk that promise to keep you hooked till the end. Paagal also features Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Achanta, and Indraja Shankar in pivotal roles.

Dil Raju has produced the movie under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venugopal's Lucky Media.