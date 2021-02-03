Amazon Prime Video Bags F3 Digital Rights: OTT Release After Theatres

Victory Venkatesh's upcoming film 'F3' has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on floors. Audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens. Recently, the makers of the movie have announced the release date of the film. 'F3' is slated for release on April 24, 2021. Looks like the makers of the movie might have started the post-production work. On the other hand, the makers are also busy with pre-release business.

Industry sources tell us that Venkatesh starrer 'F3' digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video for a record price. The makers of the movie are pretty happy with the deal. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju.

Apart from Venkatesh, the film has a stellar cast which includes Varun Tej, Tamannah and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. Mukku Avinash who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will also appear in guest role. Keep watching this space for more updates.