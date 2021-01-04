Amazon Prime, Aha Fight For Ravi Teja's Krack Movie Rights

It has been more than two years Ravi Teja hasn't delivered a single hit at the box office. He is lying low in career phase and he was last seen in 'Nela Ticket'. The film went on to become a huge disaster at the box office. After that, Ravi Teja's announced his next film as 'Krack' which is all set to open in theatres on January 9 to avoid box office clash with Ram Pothineni's 'RED' on Sankranthi.

The film is creating a lot of buzz on social media. The makers of the movie have dropped the trailer on the internet on the occasion of New Year. The trailer received a positive response from fans and audience. That's not all, the trailer has set high expectations on the movie as it packed with all elements in it.

Ravi Teja's Krack will be the first film of this year to hit the theatres. If reports are to go anything by, Amazon Prime and Aha streaming online platform are quoting a fancy price to bag the rights.

Speaking in other words, they are fighting for the movie rights. Aha is believed to have quoted Rs 7.5 cr to acquire the digital rights of the film. While Amazon has offered Rs 9 Cr for acquiring the digital rights but the producer is waiting to sell the rights for Rs 10 Cr. Let's wait and watch who will bag the rights of the film.