Normal audiences tend to think and talk about movies when a teaser or trailer or poster is released. It is a part of stress busting exercise along with some office or neighborhood gossip.

But fans tend to live for these updates. They want to know everything in detail about the next film of their idols and they won't be satisfied even if they are welcomed to sets, to observe. They will have many suggestions and that doesn't really bog well with the stars and filmmakers.

Anyways, filmmakers don't undermine fans and they want them to be always geared up ready to celebrate films of their favorite stars as that will help them create a buzz to attract common audiences. While fans have invented the "trending wars" on Twitter to fight about, recently, they still hope for spicy updates on their star birthdays.

August and first week of September are here to satisfy their hunger. In a day, on 9th August, Mahesh fans will get a tease from Sarkaru Vaari Paata album which is being composed by SS Thaman, in the direction of Parasuram Petla. The film shoot did not start yet, for another kind of update to be released along with it.

On 15th August, RRR team might have a poster update rather than a wishes tweet from SS Rajamouli, anticipate fans. As producer of the film, DVV Danayya also contracted Covid disease, we highly doubt any celebratory updates from the team. But we never know.

On 15th August, other heroes have some interesting updates about their films say sources and more will be revealed in coming days about them. But the big news is that, a small teaser from Acharya could release on 22nd August, celebrating Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday, to satisfy Mega Fans who are disappointed that the film won't release this year.

And on 29th August, on King Nagarjuna's birthday, teaser from Wild Dog might release along with a new poster. Updates from Naga Chaitanya and Akhil films are also expected on the day.

Finally, the biggest of them all, Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations might release a 15 - 20 seconds teaser of Pawan Kalyan's scenes from his comeback film, Vakeel Saab on 2nd September, for his birthday. Aren't you as excited as we are?