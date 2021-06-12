Allu Arjun's Unforgettable Birthday Gift To Bunny Vas

Stylish Star Allu Arjun shares a good rapport with producer Bunny Vas. The duo has a habit of celebrating their birthday together every year. Allu fans thought he could miss Bunny Vas’s birthday this year, but to everyone's suprise, Bunny jetted off to Mumbai to celebrate Bunny Vas birthday as well as to surprise him. Allu Arjun, along with son Allu Ayaan and one of the producers at the UC creations were spotted with Bunny Vas. The picture is making rounds on social media.

Allu Arjun and Bunny Vas are the longest pals for the past 22 years. Allu Arjun threw a special surprise party at a star hotel in Mumbai. Allu Arjun flying for Bunny Vas birthday to Mumbai at this crucial time, simply show how special a person he considers him t o be. This truly is an unforgettable gift to Bunny Vas from Allu Arjun.

Even though they may have shared some great memories and moments earlier, this will be extra special in their list. Recently, Allu Arjun recovered from COVID-19 and he is waiting to resume the shooting of ‘Pushpa, under the direction of Sukumar. Bunny Vas also has a few films in different stages of production.