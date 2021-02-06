Allu Arjun's Swanky Caravan Crash In Khammam After Pushpa Wrapup

Stylish star Allu Arjun is busy with the shooting of his forthcoming flick ‘Pushpa’. Only a few days left to complete a major schedule in Rampachodavaram, Maredumilli. The makers of the movie could be in a happy mood that they will wrap the film schedule and they can return back to Hyderabad. Unfortunately, Allu Arjun’s luxury caravan ‘FALCON’ met with a road accident at Khammam Rural Satyanarayanapuram.

As the soon news broke out, many of the audience and Bunny fans are very much worried about Allu Arjun is he safe or not. During the time incident, Allu Arjun wasn’t traveling in the van. The make-up team were in the van and they suffered minor injuries. It can be noted that the luxurious swanky vanity FALCON worth Rs 7 crores is fully customized with TV, bed, and sofa for any guests, lights on the ceiling can also change colour according to the actor’s mood.