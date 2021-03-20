Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu Beats Baahubali on TV With Highest TRP, Allu Sirish's ABCD Second!

Stylish star Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish always give sibling goals to their fans. Fans always wish to see them together in one frame. We don't know whether Bunny and Sirish will act together or not, if not it will remain as a dream for Allu fans.

It's a known fact that the duo enjoy a huge fan following in different parts of the country. Bunny enjoys a massive fan following especially in the Kerala region. All his movies which are dubbed into Malayalam have broken several records on YouTube.

The latest we hear is that Allu Arjun's Sarraiondu and Allu Sirish's ABCD dubbed versions TRPs have created a new record.

Allu Arjun-starrer Sarrainodu and Allu Sirish-starrer ABCD – American Born Confused Desi were the most-watched movies on television last week. The Hindi dubbed versions of these Telugu movies generated the highest TRPs, according to the recently released BARC ratings, showing an increasing interest of Hindi-speaking audience towards Telugu movies in general and actors in particular.

Sarrainodu and ABCD recorded an average minute audience (AMA) of 4863 and 4016 respectively. In fact, they have even surpassed the TRPs of Baahubali – The conclusion aired on TV the same week, which recorded an AMA of 3609.

Appreciating the love the viewers have shown towards his movie, an elated Allu Sirish says, "I am so happy to learn that the Hindi audience enjoyed watching ABCD. I honestly didn’t expect this level of viewership. It is perhaps the fun aspect of the movie that connected best with the Hindi audience. I thank the viewers for their love and entertaining them will be a priority for me as an actor.”



According to Goldmines Telefilms, which had acquired the Hindi satellite rights of ABCD, “Entertainment content does well on television and we are happy to see ABCD strike a chord with the Hindi-speaking viewers. ABCD is a fun film, and Sirish carried the role very well with his performance and screen presence.”



While their movies continue to clock-in record-breaking numbers at the box office, and views on YouTube, looks like the Allu brothers will continue to rule the television as well.