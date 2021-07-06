Allu Arjun's Resumes Pushpa Shoot Today!

Stylish star Allu Arjun has teamed up with popular filmmaker Sukumar for the third time for the highly anticipated movie- Pushpa. After a long gap of two months, the makers of the Pushpa have resumed the film’s shoot from today (July 06th).

The film unit has officially confirmed the same stating that the shoot is progressing in Secunderabad. The current schedule of the film will last for 45 days and the makers are planning to wrap up the pending portions in a lengthy schedule. The makers wrap up the first part of Pushpa, with the current schedule.

Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of lorry driver involved in red sanders smuggling in the film. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead along with Mollywood actor Fahad Fasil who will appear in a prominent role. The film is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021. Watch this space for more updates