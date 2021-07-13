Allu Arjun's Pushpa Will Earn Earth Shattering Collections

One cannot deny the fact that Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood with a huge fan base across the globe. Bunny fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Pushpa's theatrical release.

The shooting of the film is progressing at a rapid pace. The latest news doing the rounds is that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa makers are confident about the film. We already told you that they are coming up with a sequel, so you can imagine the rich content in the movie.

Guess what? Bunny’s Pushpa will surely earn earth-shattering collections at the box office after it hits the big screens. Allu Arjun’s rustic appearance and menacing attitude are going to be major highlights of the film.

Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar and the movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2021, the second instalment will come out in 2022. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film. Stay tuned for updates.