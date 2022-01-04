Allu Arjun's Pushpa Total Collections in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi

Looks like Sukumar's decision to releasing the Allu Arjun film, Pushpa The Rise during Christmas weekend was the right decision. When Bunny was busy in movie promotions, Sukumar was occupied with editing and the latter couldn't be part of the film promotions. Pushpa earned mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. However, the release time of the film has put producers in a safe zone.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is performing well in all languages. Here's the detail report on Allu Arjun's Pushpa total collections so far:

Hindi - ₹63 cr (4th biggest dub film all time)

Kerala - ₹13.8 cr gross (biggest dub film 2021)

TamilNadu - ₹25 cr gross

Telugu states - ₹100+ cr share

USA - $2.39 Million