Allu Arjun's Pushpa Teaser Release Date Locked!

If there's one actor who always be in the news for one or other reason is our beloved actor Stylish star Allu Arjun. He is finishing back to back scenes of his upcoming film 'Pushpa'. The makers of the movie are planning to release teaser of the film. If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun's Pushpa teaser is expected to be out on April 8 as Bunny birthday special to audience.

If this news turns into reality, then we are pretty sure Bunny fans will be over the moon as they can catch their demi-god glimpse in the teaser. However, an official announcement regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

Pushpa will also star Rashmika Mandanna, who will be sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time. She was last seen in the 2020 release Sarileru Neekevvaru, opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is directed by Sukumar and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.