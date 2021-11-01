Allu Arjun's Pushpa Teaser Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film was supposed to release during Dasara, but it got pushed to December 17, 2021, due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

If you are waiting to witness the teaser of 'Pushpa', we have super exciting news to cheer you up on a dull Monday and beat your blues. According to sources, Allu Arjun's Pushpa teaser will be out on November 4, 2021. Yes, the makers are going to unleash the film's teaser on the occasion of Diwali. Are you excited about watching the teaser? So are we.

The film is directed by Sukumar and produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead opposite Bunny in the movie. Mollywood actor Fahadh Fasil is going to make his debut in Tollywood with Pushpa. Fahadh will be seen as a villain in the film. Pushpa is slated for release on December 17, 2020.