Allu Arjun's Pushpa Special Event At Dubai Burj Khalifa?

Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming flick Pushpa is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has generated much hype among fans and audience. Sukumar has been releasing back-to-back posters from the film to keep the buzz around the film alive on social media.

Now, grapevine has it that Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the makers are planning to hold a special event at Burj Khalifa. The makers are planning for a special event to promote the film in a spectacular way to reach a larger audience, it is being said. This piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed from the makers' end.

We wonder if the makers of Pushpa are following Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep's publicity formula to grab more eyeballs. It is worth mentioning here that the makers of Sudeep's upcoming movie, Vikrant Rona unveiled the first look of the movie on Burj Khalifa which created quite a buzz for the film. Now, if Pushpa makers do the same for Allu Arjun, then this will be a first in Tollywood.

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 is helmed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the lead roles. The movie is based on the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist in this upcoming PAN India film.