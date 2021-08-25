Allu Arjun's Pushpa Second Single Will Be Out Soon!

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one of the most popular stars in TFI. Currently, he is working in the much-anticipated film, 'Pushpa', which has been in the news for a long time now. The film is on the verge of completion.

A while back, Allu Arjun and Pushpa filmmakers unveiled the first song from 'Pushpa's titled Dakko Dakko Meka which has become a rage amongst music lovers.

The song has garnered millions of views on social media and counting. The team of Pushpa and Bunny are said to be elated over the massive response to the first single.

Guess what? Pushpa makers are planning to unleash the second song from the film. It's going to be a duet song featuring Bunny and Rashmika. The makers are planning to release it in a couple of days from now.

Mollywood actor Fahadh Fasil is going to be seen as the antagonist in the film. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is being helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.