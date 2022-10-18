Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rule Goes to Sets

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most loved stars in Tollywood. If you are a die-hard fan of Bunny, waiting for updates on his sequel to Pushpa, here's some good news.

The wait for Pushpa 2 updates is finally over. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 went on floors. Bunny seems to have joined the sets of Pushpa 2. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, who shared a picture from the sets.

They took to twitter and wrote a note which reads: Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow ❤Icon star

@alluarjun, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer

@tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best 🤙@iamRashmika

@ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings. Check out the tweet:

Rashmika will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Pushpa 2 is likely to hit the big screens by end of 2023.