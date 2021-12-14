Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pre-release Business in AP, Telangana

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa is one of the biggest releases of this year. Bunny fans have been waiting to watch the film ever since it went on floors. Just three days left for the film to hit the big screens.

Bunny and Pushpa team are busy with back-to-back movie promotions to ensure the news reaches a larger audience. Do you know how much is Pushpa pre-release business in the Telugu states? Well, If reports are to be believed, Pushpa is said to have made Rs 120 cr pre-release business from Telugu states alone.

Pushpa The Rise is helmed by Sukumar and features Rashmika as the female lead opposite Bunny. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the film and it marks his debut in Tollywood.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to perform a special song in Pushpa. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on December 17, 2021.