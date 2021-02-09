Allu Arjun's Pushpa Is A Mix Of Hollywood Films?

If there's one actor who always be in the news is our handsome and dashing stylish star Allu Arjun. He is not only the finest actors in Tollywood but also an amazing dancer in the entertainment industry. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film 'Pushpa'. The regular shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace. Here's the latest update on Pushpa that the makers are all set to kick-start a new schedule in Hyderabad. Sukumar seems to be planning a huge wolf fight sequence for Pushpa.

The film is expected to have a fight sequence between Allu Arjun and Wolves. The wolves fight seems to be inspired from Hollywood Movie The Bourne Legacy. There will be another fight sequence in Pushpa which is also inspired from Hollywood film The Bourne Identity. Both the fights are going to be major highlights in the film. Reports are doing the rounds Pushpa could be a mix of Hollywood films. Why to believe in rumours, let's wait until the movie opens in theatres.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, it's been more than a year but the film refuses to die amongst the audience. It was directed by Trvikram Srinivas also featured Pooja Hegde and Tabu in lead roles. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is the biggest hit in Bunny's career. Hope, Bunny's Pushpa will also create some magic at the box office.