Allu Arjun's Pushpa Leaked on Torrents

Allu Arjun's most awaited movie, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, is now on the big screen. Pushpa is a mass rural action flick written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, along with Muttamsetty Media.

The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular character. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is making his Telugu debut with this while Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead opposite Bunny. The movie revolves around the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forest area in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region. Along with Telugu, the movie has also been dubbed into Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. According to a source, the budget of the movie Pushpa is around 200–250 cr.

Pushpa has opened to a mixed response from the audience. It seems that the movie has failed to reach the expectations of the fans after the makers created much hype among the audience. As per early reviews, Allu Arjun has delivered a mindblowing performance and has been portrayed in a never seen before avatar. On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya Bhardwaj keep the audience glued to the big screen by nailing their respective characters. After the premiere show of Pushpa, fans are giving spoilers on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Now a few news websites are saying that Pushpa has been leaked on piracy websites for free download. We hear that Tamil Rockers has leaked the movie and now Allu Arjun's Pushpa is available for full HD download on sites like Movierulz, iBomma, Filmyzilla etc. Allu Arjun's Pushpa has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy. Do not encourage piracy; Only watching the film on the big screen can give you a great experience. Do watch Pushpa only in theaters and if you come across any piracy websites, report them to the cyber cell.