Allu Arjun's Pushpa Intro Scene Will Suprise You All

Stylish star Allu Arjun is arguably one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. With each passing day, the actor has proved his mettle once again. He is one of the stars who can pull off any role easily. He will be soon seen in the much-awaited film ‘Pushpa’. It is one of the biggest movies of the year.

The filmmakers will kickstart the regular shoot of the movie by the end of this year. They are planning to shoot the next schedule in the forests of Kerala.

The latest we hear is that there will be a tiger fight sequence in the film, which will be one of the highlights of the movie. It is believed to be an introduction scene in the film. Currently, the makers are prepping up for this scene and special plans are being made to shoot this fight.

Allu Arjun will be seen essaying the role of a lorry driver in the film. Allu Arjun's first look poster of 'Pushpa' was unleashed on the occasion of Bunny's birthday.

Allu Arjun was seen in an intense avatar and the poster was loved by one and all. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead and the makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Trivikram's 'Ala Vaikuntapuramloo', which emerged as one of the biggest hits in his career.