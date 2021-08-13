The makers of Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie released the first single from Pushpa. The track titled 'Daakko Daakko Meka' in Telugu has created waved within minutes after being released. The song rendered by singer Shivam with music from Tollywood music sensation Devi Sri Prasad is breaking the internet.

The actor shared the song on his Twitter. For those who haven't watched it yet, here it is.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa first single Daakko Daakko Meka has garnered the fastest 100K likes in like what, 18 minutes? Isn't that a feat in itself?

Here's the all time record created by the movie at the time of writing this article...

Fastest 50K Likes in 8mins

Fastest 100K Likes in 18mins

Fastest 150K Likes in 31mins

The film is directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The movie is being produced in multiple languages. The film has already created a lot of hype and increased expectations of the audience. If a song can get so much love from the audience, then imagine the kind of reception the movie will get upon its release.

Pushpa is being made in two parts. The first instalment of the movie will hit theatres on Christmas, December 25, 2021.