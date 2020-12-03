Allu Arjun's Pushpa Film Shoot Called Off By Sukumar?

Stylish star Allu Arjun forthcoming flick ‘Pushpa’ has been in the news since its inception. After a long gap, the makers have resumed the shoot at Maredumilli forest. Sadly, the deadly virus gave a huge blow to the Pushpa team. According to reliable sources, 10 persons have been contracted to a deadly virus, Director Sukumar who learnt about team infection seems to have called off the shoot. The whole team is currently getting tested for COVID, as per the sources. An official confirmation regarding the news is expected out to be soon.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's last film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a huge success. The box office collections of the film were also massive. The film was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas and it had Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film also featured actress Tabu in a key role.