Allu Arjun's Pushpa Festival Begins Soon

Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa' is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news ever since it went to sets. Not long ago, the makers of Pushpa announced the official release date of the film. Pushpa is slated for grand theatrical release on 17 December 2021.

We have heard from our sources that Allu Arjun and Pushpa team are planning to promote the film in a big way. Yes, the makers are likely to release interesting tidbits from the movie on regular basis to continue the hype about the film.

On the other hand, Pushpa grand promotions are likely to begin from today. The makers are going to release a couple of songs, promos, and movie posters in a couple of days from now.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa, directed by Sukumar—will be made in two parts. The first part, titled Pushpa: The Rise, was initially scheduled to grace the screens on Christmas 2021.