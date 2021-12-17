Allu Arjun's Pushpa Collections From US Premieres

Stylish star Allu Arjun's much-awaited film 'Pushpa' hit theatres worldwide today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. It is known that Pushpa trailer and Samantha's Item song has generated much hype around the film.

The team also did extensive promotions in cities across India over the last few days.

The audience has been waiting to watch the film in theatres. Pushpa tickets were sold out in many areas. Last night, Allu Arjun's Pushpa premieres were held in North America.

The film has managed to earn $343423 from 240 locations which are said to be terrific, as described by a film critic. The opening day collections of Pushpa in and out of the country could be around Rs 30 cr plus.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and the film features Rashmika and Fahadh Fassil in key roles.