Allu Arjun's Pushpa Made Rs 250 Crores Pre-Release, Check How

Stylish star Allu Arjun’ms upcoming film Pushpa has become the hottest the topic on social media ever since the makers dropped the trailer on the internet. Samantha's item song Oo Antava OoOo Antava from from Pushpa, which was released yesterday is already a chartbuster.

According to our trusted sources, Pushpa is said to have made a pre release business of Rs 250 crores, including all languages theatrical and non theatrical rights of the film. Expectations are riding high on the project.

Pushpa-The Rise is directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika as the female lead in the film. Pushpa, the Rise is all set to arrive in theatres on December 17,2021.