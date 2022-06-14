Allu Arjun's Icon To Release Before Pushpa The Rule?

Stylish Allu Arjun is an immensely talented actor in the Indian film industry. Not to mention, Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. After the massive success of Pushpa The Rule, Allu Arjun has been resting for the past couple of months.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Even though Bunny wants to kick-start the shoot of Pushpa 2, Sukumar is reportedly delaying the project because of scripting. We can understand that Sukumar wants to make Pushpa 2 a bigger hit than its prequel.

Several actors from different film industries are said to appear in Pushpa 2. It is being speculated that Bunny's Pushpa 2 would get delayed more than expected as Allu Arjun is looking forward to finishing off his other film titled Icon.

Bunny also has plans of releasing Icon as early as possible. If that happens, then Bunny's Icon is likely to be released much before Sukumar's Pushpa The Rule. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty To Feature In Yash Film: Deets Inside

