Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared an emotional post. He paid a rich tribute to his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on his death anniversary.

Allu Ramalingaiah, one of the legendary actors in the world of Telugu cinema. Bunny remembered the day his grandfather left and wrote on his micro-blogging site as, "I remember this day when he left us. I know more about him now than on that day. The more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts, struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmers passion for cinema." Here is the tweet.

Allu Ramalingaiah a homeopathic doctor by profession entered into filmy dhunia in 1953 with the movie, 'Puttillu' and later acted in more than 1,000 movies. He acted in different roles and won the hearts of the people with his incredible acting skills. Be it a comedy role or a villain role, Allu Ramalingaiah used to perform with much perfection. He was known for his comedy timing.

He won several accolades in his career spanning not less than five decades. He was awarded a Padma Shri by the Indian government in the year 1990, and Raghupathi Venkaiah award in the year 2001.

Allu Arjun always shares some of the throwback photos from his childhood and remembers the best memories spent with his grandfather. Last year, on the birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah, Bunny shared a post and wrote, "Birthday wishes to my late grandfather Padmashri Allu Ramalingaiah garu . He is the foundation of our lives we live today. His sheer passion, determination & sacrifice has made us who we are today. His Legacy is celebrated today and every day of our lives. Miss you as Always."

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the movie, Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of the film. Rashmika Mandanna is going to share screen space with the stylish star. Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds in the social media that Bunny is going to join his hands with Koratala Siva for his next project which is tentatively titled, AA21. As of now there is no official information, let us wait for it.