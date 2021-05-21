Allu Arjun's Character in Pushpa Revealed

Stylish star Allu Arjun’s forthcoming flick ‘Pushpa’ has been hitting the headlines for one reason or the other. Over the last few days, we have been hearing reports that Pushpa will be made in two parts and Allu Arjun’s remuneration for Pushpa is said to be Rs 50 cr.

Now, according to latest reports, Allu Arjun's roles is likely to undergo a change in the second part of Pushpa. If reports doing the rounds are any indication, then Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a lorry driver in Pushpa, while Bunny is likely to play an underworld don in the sequel. The film is all about red sandalwood smuggling.

The makers have already released two posters from the Bunny film and both the posters have created much hype among the audience. With each passing day, hearing the latest development about Pushpa, Bunny fans are literally praying for the covid to die down soon, so that they get a chance to watch the action on the big screen at the earliest.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is being directed by Sukumar and it is their third time association for Pushpa. Earlier, they both had worked together in Arya and Arya-2, both the films did pretty well at the box office. Rashmika would be seen as the female lead opposite Bunny. Malayalam actor Fahad Faasil has been roped in to play a baddie in the film. The film boasts of a stellar cast including the likes of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Uthaman, Vennele Kishore, and Anasuya who will appear in important roles. The film is set to arrive in theatres on August 13, 2021.