Stylish star Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha turns a year older today, September 29 and fans have been showering her with some amazing wishes on social media. Allu Arjun also took to social media and shared an adorable picture on his Twitter account.

Allu Arjun wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you . Happy birthday cutieeee..(sic)."



Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you . Happy birthday cutieeee... #allusnehareddy pic.twitter.com/tjy4lv63zp — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 29, 2020

Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in 2011 and they are doting parents to Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in 'Pushpa'. The film's first look was unveiled on the actor's birthday in April. The film is directed by Sukumar and will star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Allu Arjun. The makers are yet to resume the film's shoot.

He was last seen in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' and the film set a huge record and earned more than Rs 100 crore. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and also starred Rashmika, Tabu and Navdeep in lead roles. Watch this space for more updates.