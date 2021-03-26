Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor South For AVPL, What About Mahesh Babu?

Tollywood hero, Allu Arjun wins best actor south for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film turned out as a blockbuster and it created many records. Now, one more record added to the film. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in theatres on 12th January 2020.

An action drama film was written and helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde while Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan play pivotal roles. SS Thaman scored music for the flick.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie has all commercial elements and the story of the film was loved by all and sundry. Needless to say about the songs, they were all blockbusters.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has got good reviews and everyone praised the acting skills of Allu Arjun and Murali Sharma, Trivikram's writing and direction and Thaman's music. AVPL was commercially successful and it ended up as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, and also one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2020.