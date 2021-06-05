Allu Arjun Vacation Plans

Stylish star Allu Arjun seems to have recuperated after about of corona. He was recently down with a COVID infection after which he quarantined himself. Now, after weeks of rest, Bunny is said to be planning a vacation with his family for one month outside Hyderabad, where the COVID cases are low.

The Telugu film industry association has decided to implement a massive vaccination drive for Cineworkers, actors and technicians this month and next month. Actors and filmmakers are planning to resume production of films in August. Hence, TFI wants to ensure all workers from the industry are vaccinated so there are no more hiccups in the production of movies.

Allu Arjun is likely to resume the shoot of Pushpa after two months. Sukumar is said to be preparing a long schedule for Pushpa. He is likely to make some changes to the first part of the film, as they are planning to release Pushpa in two parts. Bunny is going to have a hectic schedule a reason why he must be planning a holiday with his family before resuming the shoot of Pushpa. Bunny’s vacation destination is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and the film did pretty well at the box office. AVPL was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind, under Geetha Arts.