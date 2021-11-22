Allu Arjun Starts Dubbing For Pushpa The Rise

Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming flick 'Pushpa' is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. Pushpa has been in the news since it was announced. Only a few days are left for the film to hit the big screens.

Pushpa makers are working round the clock to release the film on time. Allu Arjun has started dubbing for his character in the film. Here's the video shared by Mythri Movie Makers. Check it out.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and it is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film. Pushpa is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 17, 2021.