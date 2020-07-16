HYDERABAD: Stylish star Allu Arjun has made headlines as the dubbed Hindi version of 'Sarrainodu' has reached a milestone. It has become the first Indian film to reach 300 plus million views on Youtube. The Sarrainodu movie, which was directed by Boyapati Srinu released in 2016 featuring Srikanth, Adi Pinishetty as villain, Catherine Tresa and Rakul Preet Singh.

Analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: "Stylish Star @alluarjun film #Sarrainodu (Hindi dubbed version) becomes the FIRST INDIAN FILM to reach 300 Million+ views on @youtubeindia."(sic)

Recently, Butta Bomma song featuring Allu Arjun and Puja Hegde from the movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' had achieved a new milestone as it became the most viewed song in Tollywood. As of now, it has reached 263 million views.

Bollywood film director Sanjay Gupta has showered praises on ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Sanjay Gupta is renowned for his flicks ‘Kaabil’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, and ‘Jabba’. Taking to Twitter, he revealed his desire to work with Telugu actor Allu Arjun. The director was floored by Bunny’s performance in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the Telugu action thriller movie "Pushpa", written and directed by Sukumar. The upcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, and Prakash Raj. However, there are reports that Vijay Sethupathi has opted out of the film citing unavailability of dates. There has been no official confirmation yet.

The Telugu film will reportedly be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.