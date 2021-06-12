Allu Arjun Remuneration For Six Movies Will Stun You

Stylish star Allu Arjun is going great guns in his professional life. According to reliable sources, Allu Arjun has okayed six projects with various directors in Telugu and Tamil. It would take some time for the films to go on floors. Looking at the current scenario, Allu Arjun is looking forward to resuming the shoot of Pushpa, which is being directed by Sukumar.

After the release of Pushpa, Allu Arjun and Sukumar would start working on a sequel to Pushpa 2. On the other hand, Allu Arjun has amazing films lined up with several directors including AR Murugadoss, Boyapati Srinu, Prashanth Neel and Vikram Kumar. After the release of Pushpa-2, Allu Arjun will start work with the above-mentioned directors, according to his available dates.

It is being said that Allu Arjun has already taken an advance amount from these directors and the total remuneration for all the films totals Rs 180 cr. Allu Arjun is charging Rs 35 cr for the first part and is said to have hiked remuneration for the second part, he is said to be charging Rs 50 for Pushpa -2. We don’t know how far this news is true, but Bunny's paycheck for six films has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Back to Pushpa, the film features Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles and the film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.