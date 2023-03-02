Allu Arjun Rejects SRK's Jawaan: Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. Allu Arjun got a chance to feature in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawaan. Allu Arjun was offered to play a guest role in Jawaan.

Allu Arjun has rejected it owing to the chock block schedule of Pushpa The Rule. If the latest reports are to be believed, “Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it’s quite difficult to choose over Pushpa,” as per the reports. Likewise, Bunny has rejected it. He is fully focused on his upcoming film Pushpa 2.

It is the sequel to the blockbuster hit 2021 Pushpa The Rise and the film did extremely well at the box office. Pushpa The Rule is directed by Sukumar. Bunny's first glimpse from Pushpa 2 is expected to be out on April 8, 2023. Keep watching this space for more updates.